Jon Pardi Announces Headlining Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Jon Pardi will bring his high-energy, high-volume live show to amphitheaters this summer. The country singer announced dates for his headlining Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour on Friday, with shows set to begin July 14 in Irving, Texas.

Named for a single from Pardi’s album Heartache Medication, the trek will run 25 dates and conclude with an Oct. 1 performance at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater. Along the way, he’s set to make stops on both coasts and several points between, including Santa Barbara in his home state of California, Milwaukee, New York City, and Boston. Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters will be opening through this stretch of dates, save for the final three shows when Whitters doesn’t appear on the bill. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4, at 10 am local time.

Heartache Medication, which came out in September 2019, expertly blended classic country sounds with youthful rock & roll energy, peppering in flashes of heavy metal even as it refused to skimp on fiddle and pedal steel. Pardi recently released “Last Night Lonely” as his first preview of an upcoming studio album, and it’s a fiddle-laced rocker that doubles as a sexy pick-up line. “We could be some history in the makin’ girl, tonight/Might be your last night lonely,” he sings.

Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour dates:

July 14 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory – Texas Lottery Plaza

July 15 – Belton, TX @ Bell County Expo Center

July 16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

July 22 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

July 23 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amp

July 24 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Pend Oreille Pavilion

Aug. 4 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

Aug. 5 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Aug. 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Red Rock Casino

Aug. 19 – Lampe, MO @ Black Oak Amp

Aug. 20 – Terre Haute, IN @ The Mill

Aug. 25 – Raleigh NC @ Red Hat Amp

Aug. 27 – Sharpsburg, KY @ Barnyard Amp

Sept. 8 – Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center Park

Sept. 9 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

Sept. 10 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amp

Sept. 15 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amp

Sept. 16 – Big Flats, NY @ Summer Stage @ Tags

Sept. 17 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

Sept. 22 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 rooftop

Sept. 23 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

Sept. 24 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Sept. 29 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

Sept. 30 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

Oct. 1 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amp