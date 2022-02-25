Jon Pardi Announces Headlining Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Jon Pardi will bring his high-energy, high-volume live show to amphitheaters this summer. The country singer announced dates for his headlining Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour on Friday, with shows set to begin July 14 in Irving, Texas.
Named for a single from Pardi’s album Heartache Medication, the trek will run 25 dates and conclude with an Oct. 1 performance at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater. Along the way, he’s set to make stops on both coasts and several points between, including Santa Barbara in his home state of California, Milwaukee, New York City, and Boston. Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters will be opening through this stretch of dates, save for the final three shows when Whitters doesn’t appear on the bill. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4, at 10 am local time.
Heartache Medication, which came out in September 2019, expertly blended classic country sounds with youthful rock & roll energy, peppering in flashes of heavy metal even as it refused to skimp on fiddle and pedal steel. Pardi recently released “Last Night Lonely” as his first preview of an upcoming studio album, and it’s a fiddle-laced rocker that doubles as a sexy pick-up line. “We could be some history in the makin’ girl, tonight/Might be your last night lonely,” he sings.
Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour dates:
July 14 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory – Texas Lottery Plaza
July 15 – Belton, TX @ Bell County Expo Center
July 16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
July 22 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
July 23 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amp
July 24 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Pend Oreille Pavilion
Aug. 4 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
Aug. 5 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Aug. 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Red Rock Casino
Aug. 19 – Lampe, MO @ Black Oak Amp
Aug. 20 – Terre Haute, IN @ The Mill
Aug. 25 – Raleigh NC @ Red Hat Amp
Aug. 27 – Sharpsburg, KY @ Barnyard Amp
Sept. 8 – Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center Park
Sept. 9 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
Sept. 10 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amp
Sept. 15 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amp
Sept. 16 – Big Flats, NY @ Summer Stage @ Tags
Sept. 17 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
Sept. 22 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 rooftop
Sept. 23 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
Sept. 24 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
Sept. 29 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
Sept. 30 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center
Oct. 1 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amp