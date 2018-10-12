Watch Jon Pardi Cruise Downtown Nashville in ‘Night Shift’ Video

Jon Pardi pays tribute to the late-night honky tonk heroes of Music City with a flashy new music video for his latest single, “Night Shift,” which he’s debuted in conjunction with this weekend’s Texas Tech and TCU college football game.

Directed by Jim Wright, “Night Shift” takes place along Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. Pardi pulls up in a flatbed truck and trades places with the driver, who cruises up and down past the neon signs while the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year plays on the back of the truck with his band. The video also sees Pardi walking around on the nearby John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge crossing the Cumberland River, the city skyline serving as his glittering backdrop.

“Night Shift” is the fifth single to be released from Pardi’s 2016 LP California Sunrise, which reached the top of the Billboard country chart and spawned three other U.S. and Canadian Number One singles, including “Head Over Boots,” and “Dirt on My Boots.” He plays Whitewater Amphitheatre in Seattle, Washington, tonight.