Jon Pardi Previews New Album ‘Heartache Medication’ With Twangy Title Track

One day after making an appearance on the American Idol season finale, Jon Pardi has announced plans for his new album Heartache Medication and released its steady grooving title track. Heartache Medication, Pardi’s first full-length album since 2016’s California Sunrise, will be released on September 27th.

Kicking off with a chipper fiddle count, “Heartache Medication” heads straight to the dusty, boot-scuffed dive bars of the world to offer up a story of — what else? — drinking away a little heartbreak. “Here I go again, I’m drinkin’ one, I’m drinkin’ two/I got my heartache medication,” sings Pardi, who wrote the song with Barry Dean and Natalie Hemby. And if those lines scan as a little bummed out, the rhythmic, danceable mix of fiddle, steel and Pardi’s twang that accompanies them actually makes getting over a breakup sound like pure bliss.

Pardi experienced a major breakthrough with California Sunrise, scoring a series of hits including “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt on My Boots,” “Heartache on the Dance Floor” and “Night Shift.” On Sunday’s season finale of American Idol, Pardi joined up with eventual champion Laine Hardy to sing “Night Shift” and “Dirt on My Boots.” Pardi also appears on the collaboration “Beer Can’t Fix” from Thomas Rhett’s upcoming album Center Point Road.

Along with the news of his upcoming album, Pardi has announced dates for his headlining Heartache Medication Tour, featuring guest Riley Green. The trek will get underway October 1st with back-to-back nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, with shows running through November 2nd in Bakersfield, California.

Jon Pardi’s Heartache Medication Tour dates:

October 1 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

October 2 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

October 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

October 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagle’s Ballroom

October 10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Critereon

October 12 – Helotes, TX @ Floores Country Store

October 24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

October 25 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

October 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ the Depot

October 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

November 1 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

November 2 – Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Theater