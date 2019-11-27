Jon Pardi Serves Up ‘Heartache Medication’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Jon Pardi brought fiddle and steel guitar, the hallmarks of traditional country music, to Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday evening for a performance of “Heartache Medication.” The title track of the California country singer’s new album, the song is a salute to the type of shot that can only be administered by a bartender, and Pardi sells it with lived-in experience.

“And here I go again, I’m drinkin’ one, I’m drinkin’ two/I got my heartache medication,” he sings, “a strong dedication to gettin’ over you.” It’s 100 proof classic-country music in the vein of George Strait, whom Pardi evokes with his mostly stoic appearance on Meyers and emphasis on putting the song first.

“I always say this: whatever influenced you and you want to make it your music, you go right ahead, because that’s being an artist,” Pardi told Rolling Stone of his sound. “For me, this is my music and this is what I think country music sounds like.”

Pardi released Heartache Medication, the follow-up to 2016’s California Sunrise, in September and has been on tour in support of the record. He will perform in Scottsdale, Arizona, next week, and already has shows booked into next year.