Jon Pardi Invited to Join Grand Ole Opry by Guy Fieri, Alan Jackson at Stagecoach

Jon Pardi received a surprise during his Stagecoach set Friday as, while onstage, he was invited to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry, by way of Flavortown.

Guy Fieri, Mr. Triple D himself, was on hand at the Indio, California festival and took to the stage to inform Pardi of the invitation, but as the cigar-chomping Food Network star isn’t an Opry member himself, he threw it a prerecorded video of country legend Alan Jackson to bestow the honor:

"The Grand Ole Opry has always meant a lot to me and everybody in country music, and I've been appreciating your music ever since you toured with me a few years ago," Jackson said via video. "So I get the honor to invite you in front of all your Stagecoach friends out there to be the first native from California to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry."

Pardi, a native of Dixon, California, said during his impromptu induction ceremony, “I love California, baby. I moved to Nashville chasing the dream at 22 years old. Now I’m here and I love you guys, I love country music,” and then took a shot of tequila supplied by the Mayor of Flavortown. Pardi had been a decade-long guest of the Nashville institution prior his membership invitation.

“Thank you everybody, this is an amazing night, I’ll never forget it. I guess, if you wanna come visit Tennessee, I’ll see you at the Grand Ole Opry, huh?” Pardi will have an official induction ceremony at the Opry on a to-be-announced date.