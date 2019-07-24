Exhaustive Johnny Cash Website Compiles His Music, Tour Dates

In August 1995, Johnny Cash wrapped up an eight-show run that month with a concert at the now defunct Bud Light Amphitheatre in Harvey’s Lake, Pennsylvania. Such Cash trivia makes up the newly relaunched johnnycash.com, an exhaustive online archive that’s billing itself as “Everything You Need to Know About the Man in Black.”

Cash’s tour history, both solo and with the Highwaymen, is among the most interesting aspects of the website, with nearly 4300 show dates — from his 1954 debut in West Memphis, Arkansas, to his last public performance in 2003 at the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia — arranged chronologically and supplemented in many cases by set lists. Some feature photos and video from the respective concert date.

Cash’s musical output stands as the centerpiece of the site. Fans can peruse his discography, including 93 albums, 162 singles, and appearances on compilations and soundtracks, and also search for specific songs. Lyrics are included, along with the ability to listen to the music via streaming services.

Awards, books about Cash, and all of the entertainer’s acting roles and cameos in film and on TV are also documented. Cash’s music videos, including the posthumous release with Sheryl Crow, “Redemption Day,” are also available to view.

“I am thrilled that everyone who loves my father and his music will now have a comprehensive place to learn more about the man, his life, and his ongoing legacy,” John Carter Cash said in a statement.

Johnnycash.com also features merchandise for sale, a timeline of Cash’s life, and a wealth of photos from the studio, the concert stage, and his personal life.