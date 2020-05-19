 Flashback: Johnny Cash Sings at His High School's Graduation - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next Phoebe Bridgers Drops Stellar New Song, 'I See You,' Announces Virtual World Tour Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Flashback: Johnny Cash Sings at His High School’s Graduation

“It was one of my first public singing occasions,” says Cash of his 1949 performance of “Drink to Me Only With Thine Eyes”

By

Reporter

Stephen L. Betts's Most Recent Stories

View All

As graduation ceremonies begin to take place throughout the nation — albeit under strikingly different circumstances than last year’s — we look back at one of country music’s most acclaimed graduates, J.R. Cash, who 70 years ago on this date earned his Dyess High School diploma in the tiny town of Dyess, Arkansas. Less than a decade later, after graduation and military service, he would begin his recording career, on the way to becoming Johnny Cash.

A popular student, Cash was elected class vice president in his senior year, and also served as an officer in the school’s chapter of Future Farmers of America. Although he had enjoyed singing, his guitar skills were, at the time, limited. He’d also only ever seen two concerts: a performance by the Louvin Brothers in the high school auditorium and, on a school trip to Nashville, a performance of the Grand Ole Opry, which included an appearance by the Carter Family, featuring young June Carter, his future wife. Still, a year before he graduated, Cash, a junior in high school, entertained students and attendees at the 1949 ceremony with a performance of a song that he would revisit many years later.

Related

Johnny Cash, Little Richard
That Time Little Richard Ignited Johnny Cash's 'Get Rhythm'
Paul McCartney's Lyrics, Prince's Guitar, Jim Morrison's Journal Up for Auction

Related

A Charlie Brown Christmas
'A Charlie Brown Christmas': The Making of a Classic Soundtrack
New Doc on INXS' Michael Hutchence: 12 Things We Learned

“Drink to Me Only With Thine Eyes” takes its lyrics from “To Celia,” a poem written in 1616 by English poet Ben Jonson, although various melodies to which it would be fused would come more than a century later. While never issued during his lifetime, Cash’s recording, essentially a guitar-vocal demo from 1973 (according to Michael Streissguth’s 2007 biography), surfaced on the 2006 compilation Personal File, which consisted of 49 unreleased tracks chosen from tapes discovered at the House of Cash studios.

As was the case with this cut, several of the tracks on the two-disc compilation include the singer’s spoken-word memories of the songs and their significance to him. Included in the collection are his versions of tunes by John Prine (“Paradise”) and Rodney Crowell (“Wildwood in the Pines”), as well as the Louvins (“When I Stop Dreaming”), the Carter Family (“The Winding Stream”), songwriter Bill Anderson (the Lefty Frizzell hit “Saginaw, Michigan”), and several written by Cash himself.

“It was such a strong memory for me,” Cash recalls of performing “Drink to Me Only With Thine Eyes.” “I can see me when I was 17 years old standing … at the senior-class graduation. I never forgot that because it was one of my first public singing occasions, and I have sung this song, mainly to myself, ever since I was 17 years old because of those memories.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Johnny Cash

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.