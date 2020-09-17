 'Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine' to Repeat in October - Rolling Stone
John Prine Tribute Show to Re-Air on Prine’s Birthday

Online salute featuring Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Bill Murray will repeat on October 10th

Joseph Hudak

John Prine

A popular online tribute to John Prine will re-air on October 10th, what would have been the songwriter's 74th birthday.

Last June, Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine assembled an eclectic roster of artists and friends to remember the late songwriter in music and words. In honor of what would have been Prine’s 74th birthday, the special will repeat — with added footage — on October 10th.

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Kacey Musgraves, Bonnie Raitt, Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson, and Bill Murrary all make appearances. Picture Show airs at 7 p.m. CT on Prine’s YouTube channel and will be available to stream through midnight, October 11th.

Along with the tribute news, Prine’s label Oh Boy Records has announced that Prine’s 2000 album Souvenirs will be released on vinyl for the first time on September 25th. The LP, which was originally intended to be released only in Germany, features Prine and his band performing fresh versions of staples like “Hello in There,” “Angel From Montgomery,” and “Six O’Clock News.”

A Prine compilation will also kick off the new season of Austin City Limits. Premiering October 3rd, “The Very Best of John Prine” compiles choice performances from the singer’s eight ACL appearances, including a previously unaired take on “Sam Stone” from 1987. The episode begins with a recollection from Prine’s friend Jason Isbell.

