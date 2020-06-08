Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Bill Murray Set for Online John Prine Special

Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Kacey Musgraves, and Bill Murray will remember the life and music of John Prine during an all-star online special on Thursday. Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine streams June 11th at 7:30 p.m. ET via Prine’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Prine’s family, including his widow Fiona Whelan Prine, and his Oh Boy Records label produced the tribute, which assembles musical performances, first-person accounts of those who knew Prine, and unseen footage of the songwriter, who died in April after contracting COVID-19.

Along with Isbell, Carlile, Church, Musgraves, and Murray, the lineup includes: Courtney Marie Andrews, Dan Auerbach, Kevin Bacon, Brené Brown, producer Dave Cobb, Stephen Colbert, Peter Cooper, Iris DeMent, John Dickerson, Mitchell Drosin, David Ferguson, Vince Gill, Jeremy Ivey, Jim James, Pat McLaughlin, Margo Price, Jack Prine, Tommy Prine, Bonnie Raitt, the Secret Sisters, Kyra Sedgwick, Amanda Shires, Sturgill Simpson, Todd Snider, Billy Bob Thornton, Kurt Vile, Kelsey Waldon, Sara Watkins, Jody Whelan, John Paul White, and Rita Wilson. Prine’s band of Kenneth Blevins, David Jacques, Fats Kaplin, and Jason Wilber is also involved.

Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine benefits the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Alive Hospice, and the immigrant advocacy charity Make the Road New York.