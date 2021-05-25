A Week of John Prine Tribute Concerts Is Coming to Nashville

John Prine would have turned 75 on October 10th. Ahead of that melancholy milestone, the Prine family has announced a series of concerts and events in Nashville from October 3rd through 10th to celebrate the legendary songwriter. Prine died from complications related to Covid-19 on April 7th, 2020. He was 73.

Titled “You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine,” the tribute will include four concerts of surprise guests performing at Nashville venues: the Ryman Auditorium on October 6th and 7th; the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum on October 8th; and the Basement East on October 9th. Tickets are available on May 28th via the event’s website, with a pre-sale beginning on May 26th.

Along with the Prine week celebration, the Prine family has announced a new 501c3 charity in the songwriter’s memory. The Hello in There Foundation — titled after Prine’s 1971 song — aims to “identify and collaborate with individuals and communities where people are marginalized, discriminated against or, for any reason, are otherwise forgotten,” according to a release. The homeless outreach organization Room in the Inn, and Thistle Farms, which provides aid to women survivors of trafficking, prostitution and addiction, are the first recipients of the grant. All proceeds from “You Got Gold” will benefit the foundation.

“You Got Gold” week will also include the release of Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2, a new album of artists interpreting Prine’s songs in the studio, including Sturgill Simpson’s take on “Paradise” and Brandi Carlile’s rendition of “I Remember Everything.” The album is released via Prine’s Oh Boy Records, which marks its 40th anniversary this year.