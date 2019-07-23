John Prine to Undergo Stent Surgery, Postpones Tour Dates

Grammy-winning songwriter John Prine has announced that he is postponing eight dates on his 2019 summer tour as he undergoes surgery to insert a stent. According to a message on Prine’s Instagram, the singer’s doctors have advised him “that he has an elevated risk for stroke.” The stent surgery, planned for this week, should resolve the issue, with Prine expected to make a “full and speedy recovery.”

Among the dates affected are shows in Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Portland, Oregon. A headlining appearance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, set for July 28th, has already been rescheduled for September 18th. Purchased tickets will be accepted at the rescheduled shows, and refunds are also available.

In April, Prine canceled his slated appearance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival to recover from a medical procedure. Prine has been touring in support of his 2018 album The Tree of Forgiveness, making stops at New York City’s Webster Hall, Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee, and the Ravinia Festival near his native Chicago. He’s nominated for Song of the Year for “Summer’s End” at September’s Americana Honors & Awards.

“With sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused,” reads Prine’s message, “the Prine family and Oh Boy Records regretfully announce the postponement of the following John Prine Summer dates.”

July 28 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Rescheduled for September18, 2019)

July 30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Gardens

August 2 — Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo

August 4 — Seattle @ Woodland Park Zoo

August 6 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Amphitheatre

August 8 — Banff, AB @ Shaw Amphitheatre

August 9 — Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer PAC

August 11 — Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Festival (Rescheduled for August 9, 2020)