Where to Hear John Prine, Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price’s New Year’s Eve Sets

2018 was one of the biggest years in John Prine’s nearly 50-year career. The cult songwriter scored a number five album with The Tree of Forgiveness, which ended up on many year end-lists, and he played more than 50 concerts including a headlining show at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. He is wrapping it up with a New Year’s Eve concert in his hometown of Nashville, at the Grand Ole Opry with friends Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Iris Dement, who are likely to join Prine during his set.

But you don’t have to be in Nashville to hear the show. It will air the following day, January 1st, at 8 p.m. ET. on Sirius XM’s Outlaw Country, Channel 60, and be available to listen for free on New Year’s Day here. Rateliff’s set will air live on New Year’s Eve on the Spectrum (channel 28). Margo Price will also be broadcasting her show from Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg live beginning at 11 p.m. on Outlaw Country.

After Nashville, Prine’s tour picks up in January and runs all year, wrapping with the All the Best Fest, happening November 11th through the 15th in Dominican Republic with Rateliff, Dement, Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Tyler Childers and more.