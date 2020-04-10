Hear John Prine Talk About the Time He Met Bob Dylan at Carly Simon’s Apartment

Beginning today at 6 pm ET, SiriusXM Outlaw Country will become “John Prine Radio Paradise” as the satellite radio channel devotes an entire weekend of programming to the cherished American songwriter, who died Tuesday at 73.

Prine will be remembered with special episodes of shows hosted by Steve Earle, Buddy Miller and Jim Lauderdale, and Alamo Jones. Prine’s music, along with archival interviews with the singer, form the basis of the tribute. In one recollection with the radio personality Alamo Jones, Prine talks about the time he met Bob Dylan.

The unexpected rendezvous, in summer of 1971, involved Kris Kristofferson and Carly Simon, who hosted Prine and songwriter Steve Goodman at her apartment. All of a sudden, there was a knock at the door and in walked Dylan, who was still mainly out of the public eye following his 1966 motorcycle crash.

“You could have sent a Martian down and that wouldn’t have surprised us as much as seeing Bob Dylan,” says Prine, who was further floored when Dylan began singing one of Prine’s own songs — off his yet unreleased debut album. “I’m going, ‘My god… I know all your songs, but how do you know mine?'”

Outlaw Country’s John Prine weekend also includes a pair of album specials: one is for Prine’s 2016 For Better or Worse duets project; the other is a conversation between Prine and producer Dave Cobb about Prine’s final album, 2018’s The Tree of Forgiveness.