John Prine’s Tales of Planets, Gods Come Alive in Animated ‘Lonesome Friends of Science’ Video

John Prine shared a delightfully surreal animated video for “Lonesome Friends of Science,” a track off the singer-songwriter’s 2018 album, The Tree of Forgiveness.

Illustrated by the Barcelona-based artist Tiago Majuelos and produced by the Spanish animation production company Bliss, the clip for “Lonesome Friends of Science” offers a visual representation of Prine’s vivid lyrics, which inject classic folk and country tropes into stories from way out in left-field. There’s the tale about Pluto losing its planetary status and “Hanging out in Hollywood/In some ol’ funky sushi bar,” while later Prine recounts a mythological love triangle between the Ancient Roman gods of Vulcan, Venus, and Mars.

Prine released The Tree of Forgiveness last April. The project notably marked his first album of all-new material since his 2005 record Fair and Square. Prine collaborated with various songwriters on the album, including Pat McLaughlin, Dan Auerbach, and Keith Sykes, while Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, and Brandi Carlile performed on the record.

In June, Prine announced he was postponing eight dates on his summer tour to undergo surgery to insert a stent as a way to alleviate his risk of a stroke. He’s set to return to the road August 23rd in Gävle, Sweden, and has a North American leg kicking off September 18th at Red Rocks Amphitheatere in Morrison, Colorado.