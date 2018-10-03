Hear John Prine’s Endearing Cover of Stevie Wonder’s ‘I Just Called to Say I Love You’

John Prine puts a characteristically wistful, sweet spin on Stevie Wonder’s 1984 hit “I Just Called to Say I Love You” in a new Spotify Singles session, released today.

Replacing Wonder’s mix of synthesizers with his trademark fingerstyle guitar playing and his plainspoken vocal delivery, Prine brings out the endearing qualities of the often-derided, Academy Award-winning song. Prine is joined by Americana duo the Secret Sisters, who provide their sibling harmonies to fill in the descending melodic lines from Wonder’s original, and the pedal steel player even gets to take a lovely little solo near the end of the recording.

In the same session at Nashville’s RCA Studio A, Prine also recorded a new version of “I Have Met My Love Today,” a song that was originally included on his 2018 album The Tree of Forgiveness. Released through his own Oh Boy Records in April, that album bowed with the highest first-week sales of Prine’s lengthy career. In September, he was named Artist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Honors and Awards.

Most recently, Prine released a powerful video for “Summer’s End,” depicting a family devastated by the opioid epidemic and trying to come to grips with a unimaginable loss. Prine is currently touring, with a pair of shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium lined up for October 5th and 6th. In November, Prine is slated to headline the All the Best Festival in Punta Cana, Mexico, a four-day gathering that will boast the talents of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff and Kacey Musgraves.