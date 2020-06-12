Watch Late John Prine’s Video for Final Song ‘I Remember Everything’

John Prine’s family has unveiled his final recorded song, “I Remember Everything.” The track’s release followed a livestream tribute to the late icon that streamed on Thursday night featuring Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Bill Murray and other artists and celebrities. Prine died in April from complications related to COVID-19.

Produced by Dave Cobb and cowritten by Prine and his longtime collaborator Pat McLaughlin, the song’s contemplative, longing lyrics reflect on memories from the road and the moments between dear ones that leave an indelible mark. “And I remember every town/And every hotel room/And every song I ever sang/With a guitar out of tune,” he sings. “I remember everything/Things I can’t forget/The way you turned and smiled on me/On the night that we first met.”

Thursday’s tribute, which can be viewed below, encourages viewers to donate in memory of Prine to Make the Road New York, which aids immigrants and working-class families; Alive Hospice, which provides support and counseling during end-of-life care; and National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), which advocates and provides support for people with mental illness and their loved ones.