 John Prine's Family Announce 'Picture Show' Livestream Tribute - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next Haim Try to Salvage a Love on the Ropes in 'Don't Wanna' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

John Prine’s Family Announce ‘Picture Show’ Livestream Tribute

June 11th event will feature “musicians, actors, and friends remembering our beloved JP”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Prine poses in his office in Nashville, Tenn. Prine died from complications of the coronavirus. He was 73Obit John Prine, Nashville, United States - 20 Jun 2017

John Prine’s family will celebrate the late singer-songwriter’s legacy with the 'Picture Show' livestream tribute.

Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

John Prine’s family will celebrate the late singer-songwriter’s legacy with the Picture Show  livestream tribute.

Produced by the Prine family and Oh Boy Records, the June 11th event will feature “musicians, actors, and friends remembering our beloved JP.” Those participating in the online celebration — which will stream via Prine’s YouTube and Facebook accounts — have not yet been revealed.

Proceeds from the livestream will benefit charitable organizations like NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness) and Alive, whose Grief Center is providing free counseling sessions to anyone in middle Tennessee who has had a family member die of COVID-19; Prine died from complications related to the coronavirus on April 7th.

The second annual All the Best Fest — a Dominican Republic-set music festival curated by Prine scheduled for November 2020 — announced that, due to COVID-19, it would be postponed until May 2021. That festival will also serve as a tribute to Prine, who was to headline. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Steve Earle, Margo Price, Iris DeMent, John Hiatt, I’m With Her, and members of Prine’s backing band are already booked for that All the Best Fest.

Fiona Prine, John’s widow, said in a statement of the fest: “We look forward to being with you all to remember and celebrate your friend and our beloved husband, dad, and grandpa. Please keep yourselves safe and healthy until then. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your kind messages — they really help.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: John Prine

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.