John Prine’s Family Announce ‘Picture Show’ Livestream Tribute

John Prine’s family will celebrate the late singer-songwriter’s legacy with the Picture Show livestream tribute.

Produced by the Prine family and Oh Boy Records, the June 11th event will feature “musicians, actors, and friends remembering our beloved JP.” Those participating in the online celebration — which will stream via Prine’s YouTube and Facebook accounts — have not yet been revealed.

Proceeds from the livestream will benefit charitable organizations like NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness) and Alive, whose Grief Center is providing free counseling sessions to anyone in middle Tennessee who has had a family member die of COVID-19; Prine died from complications related to the coronavirus on April 7th.

The second annual All the Best Fest — a Dominican Republic-set music festival curated by Prine scheduled for November 2020 — announced that, due to COVID-19, it would be postponed until May 2021. That festival will also serve as a tribute to Prine, who was to headline. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Steve Earle, Margo Price, Iris DeMent, John Hiatt, I’m With Her, and members of Prine’s backing band are already booked for that All the Best Fest.

Fiona Prine, John’s widow, said in a statement of the fest: “We look forward to being with you all to remember and celebrate your friend and our beloved husband, dad, and grandpa. Please keep yourselves safe and healthy until then. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your kind messages — they really help.”