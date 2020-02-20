 John Prine 'Taking a Break From Touring' to Recover From Hip Injury - Rolling Stone
John Prine ‘Taking a Break From Touring’ to Recover From Hip Injury

Songwriter is set to return to the live stage at April’s MerleFest

Joseph Hudak

John Prine, tour dates

John Prine will take a break from touring to recuperate from a nagging hip injury.

John Prine has canceled a number of overseas shows in the U.K. and Australia to deal with a nagging injury. According to a post on the singer-songwriter’s Instagram, Prine will be “taking a break from touring, as being on the road has aggravated a hip injury.” The message directs fans with previously purchased tickets to reach out to the venue and consult Prine’s Facebook page for further information.

Prine’s next scheduled gig is April 26th at MerleFest, the annual bluegrass and string music gathering in North Carolina.

Last summer, the 73-year-old “Sam Stone” singer postponed a series of tour dates to undergo a stent procedure. He returned to the road and headlined his inaugural All the Best Fest in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic in November. Prine announced the 2020 lineup for All the Best Fest last month, with Bonnie Raitt, Steve Earle, and Margo Price joining him on the bill.

Prine was the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award at January’s Grammy Awards, where Raitt performed his song “Angel of Montgomery.” He released his last album, The Tree of Forgiveness, in 2018, and guests on the track “Memories” on the upcoming LP by cult country-soul performer Swamp Dogg.

