John Prine Recruits Bonnie Raitt, Steve Earle for 2020 All the Best Fest

John Prine is reviving his All the Best Fest for a second year, in late 2020. The four-day musical event, which the Grammy Lifetime Achievement recipient launched in 2019, will again partner with Sixthman when it sets up at the Breathless and Now Onyx resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, from November 16th to 20th.

Joining Prine, who will give multiple performances during the festival — including one classic album start to finish, will be Bonnie Raitt (who sang a brief tribute to Prine at the 2020 Grammys), John Hiatt, Steve Earle, Iris Dement, Todd Snider, Paul Thorn, the Jerry Douglas Band, and Ana Egge, with others yet to be announced. Several artists will give more than one performance during the festival, which will also feature one-of-a-kind collaborations between artists.

All-inclusive suite packages for All the Best Fest begin at $1,599 per person. Suites will go on sale to the public February 19th, but interested individuals can register for the presale on Sixthman’s website.

Prine is also prominently featured on Sorry You Couldn’t Make It, the upcoming album from cult favorite Swamp Dogg. Prine can be heard swapping lines with Swamp Dogg on “Memories,” a track that was released earlier in January.