John Paul White Readies New Album ‘The Hurting Kind’

Three years after releasing his post-Civil Wars solo debut, John Paul White has announced details of his next solo album, The Hurting Kind, which will be released April 12th on White’s Single Lock Records.

Featuring vocal contributions from Lee Ann Womack, Erin Rae, and the Secret Sisters, White’s forthcoming album was co-produced alongside the Alabama Shakes’ Ben Tanner and recorded a variety of studios in White’s native Muscle Shoals region. The Hurting Kind also finds White co-writing with legendary Nashville songwriters like Bobby Braddock and Whisperin’ Bill Anderson.

To coincide with the album announcement, the singer-songwriter has shared the album’s lead single, “The Long Way Home,” a bright, mid-tempo country-folk offering that features White quoting the child’s prayer as he sings about returning to a loved one.

Unlike the simmering folk-noir of 2016’s Beulah, White says that his latest takes on a whole different set of sonic influences. “I really wanted there to be a torch song quality to it,” he says in a statement. “To not be afraid of the big note, and not be afraid of the drama.”

In the half-decade since the breakup of White’s duo, the Civil Wars, the singer-songwriter has remained busy as a producer, working on a number of acclaimed albums, including Donnie Fritts’ 2015 Oh My Goodness and, more recently, Lera Lynn’s 2018 duets collection Plays Well With Others.

John Paul White – The Hurting Kind track list:

1. “The Good Old Days”

2. “I Wish I Could Write You a Song”

3. “Heart Like a Kite”

4. “Yesterday’s Love”

5. “The Long Way Home”

6. “The Hurting Kind”

7. “This Isn’t Gonna End Well” (featuring Lee Ann Womack)

8. “You Lost Me”

9. “James”

10. “My Dreams Have All Come True”