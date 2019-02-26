John Paul White Announces Headlining East Coast Tour Dates

Just weeks after the April 12th release of his third solo LP The Hurting Kind, John Paul White, formerly one-half of Grammy-winning duo the Civil Wars, embarks on the East Coast leg of a U.S. tour. Kicking off May 3rd in Asheville, North Carolina, stops on the two-week trek include Washington, D.C., Boston, and New York, before wrapping up in Atlanta on May 17th.

White, who recently debuted the forthcoming album’s “The Long Way Home,” a bright, muscular track, notes that unlike the gothic folk and acoustic ballads populating his 2016 solo album Beulah, his new album The Hurting Kind was inspired by listening to artists including Jim Reeves, Patsy Cline, Roy Orbison, Chet Atkins and Bill Porter. “I really wanted there to be a torch song quality to it,” he says. “To not be afraid of the big note, and not be afraid of the drama.”

The new record, co-produced by White with Alabama Shakes’ Ben Tanner, features vocal assistance from Lee Ann Womack, Erin Rae, and the Secret Sisters, and was recorded in a number of studios around Muscle Shoals, Alabama, not far from White’s home base in Florence. Co-writers on the project include Nashville songwriting legends Bobby Braddock and Bill Anderson.

John Paul White tour dates:

May 3 – Asheville, NC @ Ambrose West

May 4 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

May 5 – Norfolk, VA @ Goode Theatre

May 6 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

May 8 – Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

May 9 – Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head

May 10 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

May 11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

May 13 – Boston, MA @ Once

May 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

May 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West