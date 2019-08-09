John Mayer, Chris Stapleton Debut New Song Onstage in Nashville

Chris Stapleton was John Mayer’s surprise guest at the Nashville stop of the guitarist’s Evening With John Mayer Tour on Thursday night. The country vocalist joined Mayer on a pair of songs, including a new one that Mayer said they just wrote together on Wednesday.

“I’d like to invite a friend to the stage,” Mayer teased by way of introducing Stapleton. “I texted this friend and said, ‘Hey, I’d love to have you sit in.’ I said, ‘Do you want to do one of your songs or one of my songs? And he said, ‘We can do either, or we can just write a song and then go play it… I said, ‘Challenge accepted.’ I got to town yesterday, we met up in the studio, we wrote this song yesterday, and we’re going to play it for you.”

The new duet is titled “I Just Remembered That I Didn’t Care,” a breezy, pop-based tune that finds the two men — with Stapleton on acoustic guitar — trading verses. “I used to worship the ground you walked on until you walked all over me,” growled Stapleton to kick off his verse, before Mayer joined back in on the chorus and later capped off the collab with a fluid solo.

Stapleton hung around for one more song, this time a rendition of Mayer’s “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room,” off 2006’s Continuum.

As he has been doing on his Evening With John Mayer Tour, the singer played two sets in Nashville, touching on songs from throughout his career. His next show is Friday night in Charlotte, while Stapleton performs tonight in Holmdel, New Jersey.