Tyler Childers and Dan Auerbach Will Perform for John Anderson at the Grand Ole Opry

Country great John Anderson is due to receive an all-star tribute on the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville. In addition to a performance by Anderson, artists like Tyler Childers and Dan Auerbach will cover some of the “Seminole Wind” singer’s songs on the Aug. 6 Opry show, timed to coincide with the release of the new tribute album Something Borrowed, Something New.

Additional guests during the program include Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Elizabeth Cook, and bluegrass star Sierra Hull, who recently added mandolin and harmonies to Chris Shiflett’s new song “Long, Long Year.” The show will also air as Opry Live on Circle Television and livestream on Circle’s social channels. As usual, the Opry show is broadcast on WSM Radio and SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse. In-person tickets are available at Opry.com.

The tribute album, produced by Auerbach and David Ferguson and arriving Aug. 5, pulls together an intriguing mixture of mainstream Nashville stars and Americana favorites from Luke Combs to Nathaniel Rateliff to sing their favorite Anderson tunes. Childers sings “Shoot Low Sheriff,” Welch and Rawlings take on “I Just Came Home to Count the Memories,” and Hull guests on “Would You Catch a Falling Star” with Del McCoury. Additional performers include Sturgill Simpson, Eric Church, and Ashley McBryde.

Anderson’s most recent album, 2020’s Years, which was also produced by Auerbach and Ferguson, saw the singer back in fine form after battling some serious health issues. He has a handful of tour dates scheduled later this summer, including the Georgia Mountain Fair in Hiawassee on Aug. 26 and the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Sept. 9.