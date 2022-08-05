John Anderson, Joshua Ray Walker Added to Outlaw Country Cruise 2023

John Anderson is going to sea. The “Seminole Wind” country singer is joining Outlaw Country Cruise 7 as a headliner opposite Lucinda Williams, the Mavericks, and Steve Earle & the Dukes. It’s the latest in a string of Anderson news, as the 67-year-old gears up for the release of Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson.

On Saturday, the tribute album will come to life onstage at the Grand Ole Opry, as Dan Auerbach, who co-produced the record, joins Tyler Childers, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Elizabeth Cook, and Sierra Hull in performing some of the Anderson songs featured on the LP. Anderson will also appear.

Another live Anderson tribute is set for Outlaw Country Cruise 7 with artists to be announced at a later date. In addition to Anderson, the cruise lineup features Joshua Ray Walker, Old 97’s, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kathleen Edwards, Carlene Carter, Jesse Dayton, Vandoliers, and Mike and the Moonpies, along with a slew of others. The Norwegian Pearl sails Feb. 21, 2023, from Miami to the Bahamas and Cozumel, Mexico.

Something Borrowed, Something New, out now, assembles mainstream Nashville stars and Americana favorites from Luke Combs to Nathaniel Rateliff. Childers sings “Shoot Low Sheriff,” Welch and Rawlings take on “I Just Came Home to Count the Memories,” and Hull guests on “Would You Catch a Falling Star” with Del McCoury.