Hear John Anderson’s Poignant New Song ‘I’m Still Hangin’ On’

Country legend John Anderson offers another glimpse into his highly anticipated LP Years with the powerful and poignant “I’m Still Hangin’ On.” The song, which opens the album, was penned by Anderson with Years producer Dan Auerbach and veteran Nashville songwriter Paul Overstreet.

With allusions to a uniform, restless nights and “sounds exploding in my head,” “I’m Still Hangin’ On” ostensibly tells the tale of a military man struggling with PTSD and perhaps a touch of survivor’s guilt. But the song’s gently delivered message of gratitude, even in the most challenging of circumstances, comes at a time when loss and uncertainty are of paramount concern to the world’s population.

“So many friends along the way I lost and they’re not here today, one wrong move and you’d be history,” Anderson sings. “I was trying to pull my life together, you could knock me down with just a feather/How I’m still here remains a mystery.”

With more than 20 studio albums to his credit, John Anderson had his first major hit with “Your Lyin’ Blue Eyes” in 1977. He would go on to become one of county music’s biggest acts of the Eighties, with memorable tunes including “Chicken Truck,” “I Just Came Home to Count the Memories,” “Wild and Blue,” and the CMA-award-winning 1983 smash “Swingin’.” After a string of minor hits at the close of the decade, Anderson came roaring back in 1991 with one of the decade’s best country albums, Seminole Wind, and the Number One hits “Straight Tequila Night” and “Money in the Bank” from the follow-up LP Solid Ground. The recording of Years took place in the midst of a serious health crisis, from which the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member has since recovered.

To date, Anderson has released “Tuesday I’ll Be Gone” featuring Blake Shelton and the title track from Years. The album is due out April 10th on Auerbach’s label, Easy Eye Sound.