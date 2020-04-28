 Joe Nichols Sings Merle Haggard: See 'My Favorite Memory' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next How a Singing Surgeon Is Raising Funds for COVID-19 Relief Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Watch Joe Nichols Sing Merle Haggard’s ‘My Favorite Memory’

Nichols pays homage to the Hag with regular “Merle Mondays” livestream

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Country traditionalist Joe Nichols has launched an online performance series titled “Merle Mondays,” in which the Arkansas native pays tribute to the music of country legend Merle Haggard. The first edition premiered Monday, April 20th, and featured the “Brokenheartsville” singer’s rendition of “You Take Me for Granted.” This week’s installment featured a cover of “My Favorite Memory.”

A solo Haggard composition from the 1981 album Big City, “My Favorite Memory” went on to become the singer’s 25th Number One hit. In it he recalls several happy memories such as “the winter we spent on Lake Shasta alone” and how they’re no match for the overall memory of that person, who seems to no longer be there. “They say time changes all it pertains to/But your memory is stronger than time,” Nichols sings, imbuing it with his signature warmth and stylistic flair as he’s joined by producer-guitarist Brent Rowan.

The idea for the series spun out of Nichols’ participation in the #DeepCutsChallenge on Instagram, in which Blake Shelton challenged him to sing and he pulled out Haggard’s “If I Could Only Fly.”

Nichols’ most recent album Never Gets Old was released in 2017 via Broken Bow subsidiary Red Bow Records. Singles from the project included the title track and “Billy Graham’s Bible.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Joe Nichols, Merle Haggard

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.