Joan Shelley Details New Album ‘Like the River Loves The Sea’

Kentucky-based folk singer Joan Shelley has announced details of her forthcoming album Like the River Loves the Sea, set for release August 30th on No Quarter Records. The album, recorded in Iceland, is Shelley’s first full-length LP since releasing her Jeff Tweedy-produced self-titled record in 2017.

“Woven into the melodies and rhythms of these songs are fragments of the many musical traditions that comprise what we now call Kentucky music: Irish, British, and African to name a few,” Shelley says of her new record. “The best music would be a conversation with the divine that has seen all of it, or with the oldest trees that have witnessed the whole human story. These songs are partly that conversation.”

Shelley also shared the animated video for the album’s “Cycle,” a quivering ballad that finds Shelley delicately singing about a complicated relationship. “We were always good friends,” she sings, “but we left it all on the floor.”

Like the River Loves the Sea features the inventive guitar playing from longtime collaborator Nathan Salsburg and was co-produced by producer James Elkington, who has played on her last several records. The album also features a guest appearance from Bonnie “Prince” Billy, who appears on the track “Coming Down for You.”

Joan Shelley will be touring the states this fall.

Like the River Loves the Sea track list: