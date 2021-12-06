 Jimmie Allen Announces 2022 Tour Dates - Rolling Stone
Jimmie Allen Announces Headlining 2022 Tour Dates

CMA New Artist of the Year will launch his Down Home Tour 2022 on Feb. 3 in Hollywood

Jon Freeman

Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen will launch his Down Home Tour in February.

Jimmie Allen has announced plans for his first headlining tour in 2022. The Grammy nominee and recently named CMA New Artist of the Year will kick off his Down Home Tour starting Feb. 3 at the famed Troubadour in West Hollywood, California.

Spanning 19 dates, the trek will take Allen out West for the first couple of weeks and then back through Texas before he heads up into the Midwest and Northeast in early spring. Stops along the way include Las Vegas, Tulsa, and Cincinnati, with the tour wrapping up May 13 in Norfolk, Virginia.

Joining Allen for most dates will be the duo Neon Union, who are signed to Allen’s newly launched production and management company JAB Entertainment. (The San Antonio and Milwaukee shows of the Down Home Tour will feature Allen only.)

In addition to his awards-show accolades, Allen published the children’s book My Voice Is a Trumpet in 2021 and released an updated version of his Bettie James project. He also competed on Dancing with the Stars and paid tribute to Garth Brooks at the Kennedy Center Honors. His current single is “Freedom Was a Highway.”

Down Home Tour 2022 dates:

Feb. 3 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour
Feb. 4 – San Diego, CA @ Moonshine Flats
Feb. 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Stoney’s
Feb. 11 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort
Feb. 12 – Indio, CA @ Spotlight 29 Showroom
Feb. 24 – Tyler, TX @ Tyler Junior College
Feb. 25 – Katy, TX @ Mo’s Place
Feb. 26 – San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
March 4 – Ft. Myers, FL @ the Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon
March 11 – Columbus, OH @ the Bluestone
March 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ UW Milwaukee Panther Arena
March 18 – Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall
March 19 – Charles Town, WV @ the Event Center at Hollywood Casino
April 21 – Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove Margaritaville – River Spirit Casino Resort
April 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
April 29 – Columbia, MO @ the Blue Note
April 30 – Madison, WI @ the Sylvee
May 12 – Richmond, VA @ the National
May 13 – Norfolk, VA @ the NorVa

In This Article: jimmie allen, live music

