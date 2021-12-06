Jimmie Allen Announces Headlining 2022 Tour Dates

Jimmie Allen has announced plans for his first headlining tour in 2022. The Grammy nominee and recently named CMA New Artist of the Year will kick off his Down Home Tour starting Feb. 3 at the famed Troubadour in West Hollywood, California.

Spanning 19 dates, the trek will take Allen out West for the first couple of weeks and then back through Texas before he heads up into the Midwest and Northeast in early spring. Stops along the way include Las Vegas, Tulsa, and Cincinnati, with the tour wrapping up May 13 in Norfolk, Virginia.

Joining Allen for most dates will be the duo Neon Union, who are signed to Allen’s newly launched production and management company JAB Entertainment. (The San Antonio and Milwaukee shows of the Down Home Tour will feature Allen only.)

In addition to his awards-show accolades, Allen published the children’s book My Voice Is a Trumpet in 2021 and released an updated version of his Bettie James project. He also competed on Dancing with the Stars and paid tribute to Garth Brooks at the Kennedy Center Honors. His current single is “Freedom Was a Highway.”

Down Home Tour 2022 dates:

Feb. 3 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

Feb. 4 – San Diego, CA @ Moonshine Flats

Feb. 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Stoney’s

Feb. 11 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

Feb. 12 – Indio, CA @ Spotlight 29 Showroom

Feb. 24 – Tyler, TX @ Tyler Junior College

Feb. 25 – Katy, TX @ Mo’s Place

Feb. 26 – San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

March 4 – Ft. Myers, FL @ the Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

March 11 – Columbus, OH @ the Bluestone

March 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ UW Milwaukee Panther Arena

March 18 – Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall

March 19 – Charles Town, WV @ the Event Center at Hollywood Casino

April 21 – Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove Margaritaville – River Spirit Casino Resort

April 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

April 29 – Columbia, MO @ the Blue Note

April 30 – Madison, WI @ the Sylvee

May 12 – Richmond, VA @ the National

May 13 – Norfolk, VA @ the NorVa