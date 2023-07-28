Jimmie Allen, Accused of Sexual Assault, Is…Going on a Comedy Tour

Jimmie Allen — who just two weeks ago countersued two women who filed lawsuits alleging the country singer sexually assaulted them — is going to tell jokes on a comedy tour. Allen announced the brief run of shows, which he’s calling the “I Said What I Said” Comedy Tour, with an Instagram post that depicts him smiling and shrugging.

According to the post, the three shows will be in October and are invitation-only. Neither cities nor the specific venues in which Allen will appear have been announced.

“’I Said What I Said,’ and I’m gonna say it again during my 3-night comedy tour coming this October! ALL shows are invite only, so be sure signup with your e-mail via link in bio to receive the latest news & how to win tix,” Allen wrote.

As far as comeback or redemption moves go, embarking on a comedy tour in the face of sexual assault allegations is a curious one. But Allen has been nothing but defiant since the first lawsuit against him was filed in May, and then another in June.

Earlier this month, he filed counterclaims against the women in a Tennessee federal court in which he denied all of the severe allegations against him but admitted having extramarital, “consensual sexual encounters” with the women. He also sought the dismissal of the women’s lawsuits and accused them of “intentional, malicious” actions that have derailed his career: Allen has been dropped by his label, BBR Music Group, along with his talent agency, publicist, and manager.

According to an Instagram story on Allen’s account, he’s set to perform at “The First Annual Salute to American Heroes,” a fundraising concert in Clearwater, Florida, on November 4.