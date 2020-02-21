Jimmie Allen, Noah Cyrus Duet on Soaring Power Ballad ‘This Is Us’

Country performer Jimmie Allen and pop singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus combine their talents for the new single ‘This Is Us,’ a soaring power ballad that follows Allen’s Top 10 hit “Make Me Want To.”

Written by Cyrus with Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Ilsey Juber, and Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, the track examines a pair of young lovers looking back on the time before they were mature enough to be fully committed to each other. “I used to chase the sun, I used to kiss and run,” sings Allen, backed by sustained piano chords and a pulsing bass rhythm.

For her verse, Cyrus sings of a love that’s complicated, that “finds you all alone when you’re unassembled.” With the help of some stadium-sized drums, she and Allen shrug off their pasts in the chorus: “We were just kids back then/Trying to figure out what it was/No, it wasn’t that bad/But could’ve been better,” they conclude.

Allen released his debut album Mercury Lane, featuring the chart-topping single “Best Shot,” in 2018. He has a handful of headlining shows late in February, before heading to Europe for Country 2 Country shows. Cyrus, meanwhile, has been steadily releasing stylistically diverse new music in the last year, including “July” with Leon Bridges and “FuckYouNoah” featuring London on da Track.