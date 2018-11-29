See Jimmie Allen’s Breezy ‘Like You Do’ on ‘Today’

Singer Jimmie Allen was the guest on Wednesday’s episode of Today, where he performed “Like You Do.” Allen is currently enjoying a second week at Number One on the Country Airplay with “Best Shot,” the lead single from his debut album Mercury Lane.

“Like You Do” comes with a danceable beat — Allen even demonstrates as much on the Today set — and lyrics about the excitement of budding romance and attraction. “‘Cause when you love me like you do, girl, there ain’t nothin’ sweeter,” sings Allen, extending the second “you” out to multiple syllables. Allen penned the song with his “Best Shot” collaborators JP Williams and Josh London, plus Jason Mizell, and it fits in neatly with his mission of writing or finding songs geared for fan approval.

“When I look to create songs, I’m not creating songs that I feel other songwriters or artists or producers will approve of, because that’s not who we’re trying to market these songs to,” Allen told Rolling Stone recently. “We’re marketing these songs to music fans, to music lovers.”

Allen is currently supporting Scotty McCreery’s Seasons Change Tour, which visits Dallas, Texas tonight. When that trek wraps in January, Allen will hop over to play a few supporting dates on Kane Brown’s Live Forever Tour.