Jimmie Allen Showcases Bluesy Single ‘Down Home’ on ‘Corden’

Jimmie Allen brought his rousing single “Down Home” to The Late Late Show, delivering a performance that drew cheers from the late-night show’s audience. The Best New Artist Grammy nominee offered an impassioned rendition of the blues-infused track, which pays tribute to his late father.

Allen released “Down Home” last month via Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group. The song is the lead single from his upcoming third album. It was co-written by Allen, Cameron Bedell, Rian Ball and Tate Howell and is intended as a letter to Allen’s father James, who died in 2019.

Last year, the Nashville-based singer was named CMA New Artist of the Year. In addition to his awards-show accolades, Allen published the children’s book My Voice Is a Trumpet in 2021 and released an updated version of his Bettie James project.

Allen is currently on his Down Home Tour, which kicked off in February. The tour wraps up May 13 in Norfolk, Virginia. Joining Allen for most dates is the duo Neon Union, who are signed to Allen’s newly launched production and management company, JAB Entertainment.