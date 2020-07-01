Jimmie Allen Recruits Mickey Guyton, Tim McGraw for New ‘Bettie James’ EP

“Best Shot” singer Jimmie Allen has recruited a high-powered guest list for his upcoming EP, a collaborative effort titled Bettie James. The project, which follows Allen’s 2018 debut album Mercury Lane, arrives via Stoney Creek/Broken Bow on July 10th.

Deriving its name from Allen’s late father James Allen and grandmother Bettie Snead, Bettie James spans seven tracks co-produced by Allen with Ash Bowers, and features a multi-generational group of guests. The track list has not been announced, but collaborators include Brad Paisley, Charley Pride, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton, Nelly, Noah Cyrus, the Oak Ridge Boys, Rita Wilson, and Tauren Wells. The Cyrus duet “This Is Us” is Allen’s current single.

“My dad and grandmom were two completely different people, but both played a huge part in my life. Since they died, I have been wanting to leave trails of their legacies throughout my music,” Allen said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Allen will co-host and perform on the CMA Summer Stay-Cay, flanked by his labelmate Lindsay Ell for an at-home variety-style program. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on CMA’s YouTube and Facebook.

Back in March, Allen celebrated his second country radio Number One with “Make Me Want To,” giving him back-to-back chart-topping hits. This past weekend, he performed with the band Lanco at a socially distanced concert at Walnut Hill Farm in Georgia.