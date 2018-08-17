Hear Jillian Jacqueline and Keith Urban’s New Duet ‘If I Were You’

Rising singer-songwriter Jillian Jacqueline gets the assist from country superstar Keith Urban on a shimmering new song, “If I Were You,” that was released on Friday. It’s the first single from her upcoming Side B EP, the follow-up to 2017’s Side A.

With Urban’s reverb-drenched guitar cascading all around her, the “Reasons” singer finds herself in the midst of an intense emotional conflict — she’s not ready to move on from the last guy, but she’s falling for someone new in spite of the fact. She bluntly tells him she’s wouldn’t blame him if he just split: “If I were you, I would be running, I would be leaving now,” she sings, with Urban sweetly harmonizing in each chorus. Still, there’s a hopeful tone to the way Jacqueline doubles Urban’s spiraling guitar part at the end, as if she’s cautiously and consciously deciding to accept this new love and see where it goes.

A release date and further details for Side B have not yet been announced. Jacqueline will support Kip Moore’s After the Sunburn Tour on select dates beginning in September.