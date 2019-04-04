Muddy Magnolias Singer Jessy Wilson Hosts a Dance Party in ‘Clap Your Hands’ Video

Singer Jessy Wilson has released the funky new tune “Clap Your Hands” from her upcoming solo album Phase. The member of Americana duo Muddy Magnolias collaborated on the project, out May 3rd, with Patrick Carney of the Black Keys.

Built on a deep, hip-hop-inspired drum groove, “Clap Your Hands” piles on layers of fuzzed-out, psychedelic guitar and gospel-style backing vocals to form an irresistible jam. Wilson, who sports a shirt from the athletics company of the same name in the video, plays a convincing party-starter and encourager for anyone who happens to be within earshot. “Give you something good, give you something real/Tell me would you lie, tell me how it feels,” she sings, while the people attending the house party in the video dance, clap and shimmy at her side.

“Sometimes onstage I feel like a lightning rod,” says Wilson. “For this record, I wanted a song that would give me that ultimate electric moment. This is my high voltage anthem of fearlessness — a down and dirty, rock & roll dance joint that hits all the chakras.”

Prior to putting out her solo record, Wilson sang with Kallie North in Muddy Magnolias, who released their full-length debut Broken People in 2016. Later in 2019, Wilson will play several dates supporting the Black Keys on their U.S. tour.