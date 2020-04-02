Hit Songwriter Jessi Alexander Revisits Her Childhood in ‘Decatur County Red’ Video

Country singer-songwriter Jessi Alexander, whose hits include Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb,” released her new solo album Decatur County Red on March 27th. The album’s autobiographical title track and centerpiece comes to life in the new video, which features photos and videos from Alexander’s childhood spending time on the Tennessee River.

In the clip, Alexander is joined by fellow songwriter Jonathan Singleton (who also sings on the track) as the two perform the song while seated on the tailgate of a truck parked behind Music Row-area offices. But the rest of the video is filled out with old photos of Alexander in and around Perryville, Tennessee, learning how to water ski in the river or fishing on its banks. She sings of growing up without much in the way of means, but learning how to appreciate the simple life and not ever being able to change that part of herself. “I could run but I won’t ever forget/That July sun stained my neck, forever Decatur county red,” she sings.

“This is by far the most personal song on the record,” says Alexander. “It’s a glimpse into where I come from and the blue-collar county in Tennessee that made me. This song and this video are a snapshot of the little 900 square foot cabin on the river where I learned how to fish, water ski, tie a boat knot, and shoot a beer can off of a tree stump.”

As a solo artist, Alexander released her major label debut Honeysuckle Sweet in 2005. As a songwriter, she’s also scored cuts with Lee Brice (“I Drive Your Truck”), Blake Shelton (“Drink on It”), Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, and Thomas Rhett.