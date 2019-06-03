Jesse Malin, Lucinda Williams Preview New Collab With Reflective ‘Room 13’

In a 2017 joint interview with Rolling Stone, Jesse Malin and Lucinda Williams discussed the idea of collaborating together. Two years later, it’s come to fruition: Malin will release his new album Sunset Kids, produced by Williams, on August 30th.

The Americana singer-songwriter — whom Malin sang about in the 2007 song “Lucinda” — co-wrote two tracks on the LP, including “Room 13,” premiering today. With jangly guitars and a moody vibe, “Room 13” is peak Malin. “Shadows on my wall and voices in the hall/making up my own scene, hanging out in room 13,” he sings in his nasally tone, as Williams provides harmonies.

“This was one of the first songs I wrote for the record. I remember bringing my notebook and guitar over to Lucinda’s place and sitting around her kitchen, working up the lyrics, not knowing what where it would go. Like the first drop of a good rollercoaster,” Malin says. “Music can be a great way to hide the pain and loneliness, but sometimes you’ve gotta deal with it head on. ‘Room 13’ is that place far away from the distractions, the noise and the telephone zombies. It’s a place where you’re forced to reflect on what really matters most.”

Sunset Kids is the follow-up to Malin’s 2015 effort Outsiders. A collection of 14 tracks, it features a proper duet between Malin and Williams (“Dead On”) and a contribution from Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong (“Strangers and Thieves”). The record also finds Malin revisiting some past songs with fresh arrangements, like “Meet Me at the End of the World Again” and “Revelations,” off his 2010 LP with the St. Marks Social, Love It to Life.

The New York City punk troubadour will preview the record with a special performance in Nashville on Monday night, before launching a U.K. tour in June. He’s scheduled to set sail with the Outlaw Country Cruise, which also features a return appearance by Williams, in January.

Sunset Kids Track Listing:

1. “Meet Me at the End of the World Again”

2. “Room 13”

3. ” When You’re Young”

4. “Chemical Heart”

5. “Promises”

6. “Shining Down”

7. “Shane”

8. “Strangers and Thieves”

9. “Revelations”

10. “Gray Skies Look So Blue”

11. “Do You Really Wanna Know”

12. “Friends in Florida”

13. “Dead On”

14. “My Little Life”

Jesse Malin tour dates:

June 4 — Nashville, TN @ Analog at Hutton Hotel

June 15 — Brighton UK @ The Haunt

June 16 — Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

June 18 — Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre

June 19 — Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon

June 20 — Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

June 21 — Dublin, IR @ Whelans

June 22 — Belfast, UK @ The Limelight 2

September 14 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

January 29 — Miami, FL @ Outlaw Country Cruise