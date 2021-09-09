Jesse Dayton Announces Memoir, Covers Album With X’s ‘Burning House of Love’

Jesse Dayton will release a memoir detailing his musical journey with Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, punk bands like X and Social Distortion, and his own career as a solo artist this fall. Beaumonster is due November 9th with a companion album arriving a few days earlier on November 5th.

Also titled Beaumonster, the record features Dayton’s versions of songs by the bands that shape his memoir. He previews the set with a cover of X’s “Burning House of Love.”

“I used to love playing ‘Burning House of Love’ on tour with X and it always sounded like a Johnny and June duet to me,” Dayton says in a statement. “It’s not lost on me how strangely eclectic it is to work with Waylon Jennings, Rob Zombie, Ryan Bingham, L.A. punk legends X and so many others from different genres. And my new behind-the-scenes memoir reflects those experiences. It was obvious a companion cover soundtrack of these musical events would pair well with the book and the audiobook so I recorded a new 10 song record.”

Along with the X song, Dayton interprets tracks by Willie Nelson (“Pretend I Never Happened”), Doug Sahm (“At the Crossroads”), Waylon Jennings (“Just to Satisfy You”), Social Distortion (“Story of My Life”), and two by Kinky Friedman on the companion LP. He’ll hit the road in support of the project in November.

Here’s the track list for Beaumonster soundtrack:

1. “Burning House of Love” (X)

2. “Pretend I Never Happened” (Willie Nelson)

3. “Wild Man From Borneo” (Kinky Friedman)

4. “At the Crossroads” (Doug Sahm)

5. “White Freightliner Blues” (Townes Van Zandt)

6. “Born With a Tail” (Supersuckers)

7. “Just to Satisfy You” (Waylon Jennings)

8. “I’ll Be There” (Ray Price)

9. “Sold American” (Kinky Friedman)

10. “Story of My Life” (Social Distortion)

Jesse Dayton tour dates and book events:

November 9 – Mesa, AZ @ Roosters Country

November 10 – San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop Bar

November 11 – Huntington Beach, CA @ Gallagher’s Pub HB

November 12 – Newport Beach, CA @ Campus JAX

November 15 – Albany, CA @ Ivy Room

November 16 – Novato, CA @ Hopmonk Tavern

November 18 – Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub

November 19 – Portland, OR @ The Jack London Theater

November 20 – Prosser, WA @ Brewminatti

November 24 – Seattle, WA @ Funhouse

November 26 – Tacoma, WA @ Jazzbones

November 27 – Whitefish, MT @ The Remington Bar

November 28 – Bozeman, MT @ Live From the Divide

December 3 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

December 4 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

December 5 – Denver, CO @ Soiled Dove

December 7 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival Room

December 8 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

December 9 – Syracuse, NY @ Funk N Waffles

December 10 – Cambridge, MA @ Atwood’s Tavern

December 11 – New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine

December 12 – Providence, RI @ Askew Bistro

December 14 – Wakefield, RI @ Roots Hoot House Concerts

December 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Skinny Dennis

December 16 – Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall

December 17 – Washington, DC @ The Pie Shop

December 18 – Thomas, WV @ Purple Fiddle