Jerrod Niemann Sets Dates for 2019 Tallboys and Short Stories Tour

Jerrod Niemann has announced plans to play a few headlining shows in 2019. The “Old Glory” singer revealed dates for a spring tour, dubbed Live in Concert: Jerrod Niemann Tallboys and Short Stories, on Tuesday.
The trek launches March 15th in Kansas City, Missouri, and stretches through mid-May with several dates scheduled throughout the Midwest and South. Included among them is an April 5th show at the Seward County Activity Center in Liberal, Kansas, the town where Niemann was raised. According to a release, Niemann will play his own hits like “Lover, Lover” and “Drink to That All Night” as well as cover of his country favorites.
This Ride, Niemann’s latest album and first under a new agreement with Curb Records, was released in 2017 and included the singles “God Made a Woman” and “I Got This.” In October 2018, he released the patriotic song “Old Glory” to honor U.S service members.
Live in Concert: Jerrod Niemann Tallboys and Short Stories Tour dates:
March 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
March 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ 8 Seconds Saloon
March 28 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
March 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
March 30 – Burlington, IA @ Burlington Memorial Auditorium
April 5 – Liberal, KS @ Seward County Activity Center
April 6 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
April 20 – Star City, AR @ StarDaze Festival
May 4 – League City, TX @ League City Festival
May 5 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
May 11 – Isle of Palms, SC @ the Windjammer
May 12 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ the Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill
May 16 – Columbus, OH @ the Bluestone
May 17 – Chicago, IL @ Joe’s Sports Bar
May 18 – Champaign, IL @ the City Center
