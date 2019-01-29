Jerrod Niemann Sets Dates for 2019 Tallboys and Short Stories Tour

Jerrod Niemann has announced plans to play a few headlining shows in 2019. The “Old Glory” singer revealed dates for a spring tour, dubbed Live in Concert: Jerrod Niemann Tallboys and Short Stories, on Tuesday.

The trek launches March 15th in Kansas City, Missouri, and stretches through mid-May with several dates scheduled throughout the Midwest and South. Included among them is an April 5th show at the Seward County Activity Center in Liberal, Kansas, the town where Niemann was raised. According to a release, Niemann will play his own hits like “Lover, Lover” and “Drink to That All Night” as well as cover of his country favorites.

This Ride, Niemann’s latest album and first under a new agreement with Curb Records, was released in 2017 and included the singles “God Made a Woman” and “I Got This.” In October 2018, he released the patriotic song “Old Glory” to honor U.S service members.

Live in Concert: Jerrod Niemann Tallboys and Short Stories Tour dates:

March 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

March 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ 8 Seconds Saloon

March 28 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

March 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

March 30 – Burlington, IA @ Burlington Memorial Auditorium

April 5 – Liberal, KS @ Seward County Activity Center

April 6 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

April 20 – Star City, AR @ StarDaze Festival

May 4 – League City, TX @ League City Festival

May 5 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

May 11 – Isle of Palms, SC @ the Windjammer

May 12 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ the Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill

May 16 – Columbus, OH @ the Bluestone

May 17 – Chicago, IL @ Joe’s Sports Bar

May 18 – Champaign, IL @ the City Center