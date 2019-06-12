Jeremy Ivey Channels the Beatles on New Song ‘Story of a Fish’

Jeremy Ivey has long been one of Nashville’s most beloved behind-the-scenes musical magicians: as onetime member of Southern soul outfit Buffalo Clover; as a producer; occasional harmonica player in Margo Price’s band and her frequent songwriting partner (yes, they’re also married); and low-key solo artist. Later this year, Ivey will finally release his debut solo record, produced by Price, via ANTI – Records, with the first single, “Story of a Fish,” debuting today.

Set to a bit of slowly chugging “She’s So Heavy”-era guitar, “Story of a Fish” showcases Ivey’s meld of idiosyncratic folk-rock, more in line with the likes of Daniel Johnston than modern trad-country Americana. Telling the story of his upbringing through the story of a salmon, the Georgia-born Ivey’s lyrical approach is both narratively vibrant and heavily poetic. “If you don’t know where I’ve been,” he sings, “then you don’t know who I am,” before launching into some of his signature harmonica riffs.

“I want to prove that you can be in your 40s and be at the peak of your creativity,” Ivey said in a statement. “Not a has-been, but as an ‘is-being.’”

ANTI – Records has been making some interesting moves on the Nashville scene of late, also recently signing another local singer-songwriter, Darrin Bradbury, who is a friend and frequent gig-mate of Ivey. This will not be the first producing effort for Price, who is fast becoming as in-demand behind the console as she is on center stage: she recently produced a forthcoming project for Jessi Colter.

Ivey’s debut album will be released later this year.