Jeremy Ivey Announces Solo Album ‘The Dream and the Dreamer’

Singer-songwriter Jeremy Ivey has announced plans for his new solo album The Dream and the Dreamer, due out September 13th via Anti Records. Familiar to many as sideman and husband to performer Margo Price, Ivey has also released a new video for “Diamonds Back to Coal.”

With jangling electric guitar crunch that’s equal parts Tom Petty and Neil Young , “Diamonds Back to Coal” is a bleak look at irreversible damage and oppression being felt in the current moment. “This is the land that we borrowed/this is the land that we stole/who’s gonna be the fool tomorrow/who’s gonna try to play that role,” sings Ivey in the chorus.

The video takes it a step further, pointing out the many absurdities of modern existence. Ivey strolls through a series of scenes ranging from bewildering to horrific — there are nuns brandishing bats, a woman taking a selfie with a pedestrian hit by a car, a child in a dog cage — while people around him disregard them all as if they’re normal everyday occurrences.

The Dream and the Dreamer, which was produced by Price, also includes Ivey’s recently released song “Story of a Fish.” Price, meanwhile, returned to the road this week, opening for Chris Stapleton on several of his All-American Road Show tour dates.