Jeremy Ivey Previews New Album With Cautionary ‘Someone Else’s Problem’

Jeremy Ivey follows up his 2019 debut The Dream and the Dreamer with the new album Waiting Out the Storm. Due October 9th, it’s inspired by the glut of crises currently affecting the planet and arrives with the first single “Someone Else’s Problem.”

A Dylan-like stream of multiple verses about climate change, wrongfully detained immigrants, and racist authority figures, “Someone Else’s Problem” is an indictment of those who pass the buck. “So you drive your car to work and you watch the climate change/You think of all the immigrants whose/children have been caged,” he sings over a dusty rhythm by his band the Extraterrestrials.

“There’s no such thing as someone else’s problem,” Ivey said in a statement. “As cliché as it is, we’re all a living organism together, and we have to take care of ourselves while taking care of each other.”

The nearly seven-minute “Someone Else’s Problem” premieres with a video that follows an aloof businessman who slowly and reluctantly is sucked into the strife around him. “This video is the brain child of the incredible Kimberly Stuckwisch and Ian Blair,” Ivey said in a tweet.

The songwriter’s wife and collaborator Margo Price produced Waiting Out the Storm, released, like The Dream and the Dreamer, on Anti- Records. It’s available for pre-order now.

Here’s the track list.

1. “Tomorrow People ”

2. “Paradise Alley”

3. “Movies”

4. “Hands Down in Your Pockets ”

5. “White Shadow”

6. “Things Could Get Much Worse”

7. “Someone Else’s Problem”

8. “Loser Town”

9. “What’s the Matter Esther ”

10. “How It Has to Be”