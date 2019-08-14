Hear Jeremy Ivey Sing With Margo Price on Forlorn New Song ‘Greyhound’

Nashville singer-songwriter Jeremy Ivey is joined by his wife, performer Margo Price, to sing about the feeling of being between destinations in the new song “Greyhound.” The track appears on Ivey’s upcoming solo album The Dream and the Dreamer, which will be released September 13th.

Ivey cooks up a gentle country rhythm featuring fingerstyle acoustic guitar, woozy Dobro licks, and electric guitar accents, evoking Mutations-era Beck along with classic country. “Oh Greyhound, where’s my home today?/A pillow and a blanket, send me on my way,” Ivey sings, with Price adding soft harmonies throughout. They describe landscapes appearing and receding through the window of the titular bus, losing track of the days while awaiting the next ride, and the persistent hope for something better at the conclusion of their long journey. “Counting down my time, all along that yellow line,” they sing as the song winds down.

“Everyone on a Greyhound seems homeless, even if it’s just a temporary thing,” says Ivey in a release. “In transit, between two lives. Everyone seems like they are in the throes of some intense drama.”

“Greyhound” follows “Diamonds Back to Coal” and “Story of a Fish” to be released from The Dream and the Dreamer, which was produced by Price. Ivey is also set to perform in Nashville during AmericanaFest in mid-September, before hitting the road to play supporting dates with Kentucky singer-songwriter Ian Noe.