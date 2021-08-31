Jeremy Ivey, Margo Price Team Up for Love Song ‘All Kinds of Blue’

Musical spouses Jeremy Ivey and Margo Price are frequent collaborators on each other’s records, and their latest team effort “All Kinds of Blue” celebrates their affection for one another. The pair released the song on Tuesday and put out a live video to accompany it.

A road-worthy rock number sprinkled with bright blasts of harmonica, “All Kinds of Blue” plays up the pair’s musical appreciation for Tom Petty and John Prine while also taking a lighthearted, offbeat approach to finding and being in love. “I felt a spark like Joan of Arc the first time that you touched my skin/Let’s run away to Thunder Bay and never use our names again,” Ivey sings, with Price adding high harmonies. In the single’s art, Ivey sports an impressive black eye sustained in a basketball game.

“I wrote this very fast,” Ivey said in a release. “As I remember I was sitting at the kitchen table and I was calling lines out to Margo in the other room. I was just trying to get a chuckle out of her. ‘You know how many times I’ve dreamt of you?’ ‘No, how many?’ ‘5,200,562.’ It’s basically an ‘I love you’ song.”

Price produced Ivey’s 2020 album Waiting Out the Storm, which was released by Anti- Records. Ivey will be on tour in September, headlining a run of dates through early October. In 2022, he’ll open shows for Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs.

Jeremy Ivey 2021 tour dates:

September 16 – Decatur, GA @ Eddie’s Attic

September 17 – Asheville, NC @ the Grey Eagle

September 19 – Charlotte, NC @ the Evening Muse

September 21 – Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

September 22 – New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

September 23 – Northhampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall

September 24 – Boston, MA @ Café 939

September 27 – New Haven, CT @ Café Nine

September 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

October 1 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

October 2 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel