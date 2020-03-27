 Jennifer Nettles' 'Tomorrow': Singer Records 'Annie' Classic - Rolling Stone
Jennifer Nettles Fosters Hope With Inspiring Rendition of ‘Tomorrow’

Singer releases new video set to the ‘Annie’ standard as a response to COVID-19 isolation

Jon Freeman

Jennifer Nettles has released a new recording of “Tomorrow” from the Broadway musical Annie. The Sugarland singer and Broadway performer put the song and an accompanying video out as a gesture of hope and support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nettles’ interpretation of the standard, featuring musician and composer Alex Lacamoire, keeps things relatively stripped-down and simple, with only Nettles’ voice and a lovely piano part. A powerhouse singer who previously starred as Roxie Hart in the Broadway cast of Chicago, Nettles holds back through the first part of the song, then lets loose in the cathartic final stretch. Her recording is accompanied by a video that touches on the national uncertainty we’ve felt at various points in the past, including scenes from September 11th, the Civil Rights movement in the Sixties, the Vietnam War, and Hurricane Katrina.

“As the song sings of hope, the collage video also shows reasons we have hope: We have been through challenging times together as a country before,” says Nettles in a statement. “We have made sacrifices on the fire, we have seen movements and leaders rise from those ashes and we have found ourselves forged by those fires within our communities and families. I hope this song lets you feel all that you need to feel. And then I hope it reminds you that, indeed, the sun will come out tomorrow.”

Nettles’ statement also notes that she’s working on an album of musical theater songs, but doesn’t provide any further details. In addition to re-forming Sugarland with collaborator Kristian Bush, Nettles also recently starred as Aimee Leigh Gemstone in the limited HBO series The Righteous Gemstones.

