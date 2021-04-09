Jennifer Nettles to Sing Songs From ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Annie’ on New Broadway-Inspired Album

Jennifer Nettles’ voice, outsized and dramatic, has always been suited for the stage. In 2015, she starred in Chicago on Broadway as Roxie Hart. Now the eclectic vocalist — and one-half of the country duo Sugarland — will release an album full of her versions of Broadway songs. Always Like New arrives June 25th on Concord Records.

Nettles offered a preview of the album on Friday with the release of “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” from the musical Guys and Dolls. It’s a jazzy rendition with blasts of brass exploding around Nettles’ voice. The singer worked with Tony-winning orchestrator Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton) to reimagine the songs featured on Always Like New.

“As a child who grew up in musical theatre, this album feels like a homecoming to me. I savored every note of singing and arranging these songs with Alex Lacamoire,” Nettles said in a release. “It is thrilling to be able to celebrate this amazing songwriting with arrangements and vocals that allow them to be rediscovered anew.”

In addition to Guys and Dolls, Nettles interprets numbers from My Fair Lady, Annie, and Hamilton. There’s also a collaboration with Brandi Carlile on “It All Fades Away,” from The Bridges of Madison County. (Alas, Nettles doesn’t revisit any Chicago songs on the LP.)

Here’s the track list for Always Like New:

1. “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” from My Fair Lady

2. “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” from Guys and Dolls

3. “Wait for It” from Hamilton

4. “Almost Like Being in Love” from Brigadoon

5. “It All Fades Away” featuring Brandi Carlile from The Bridges of Madison County

6. “There’s a Sucker Born Ev’ry Minute” from Barnum

7. “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” from Oklahoma!

8. “Anyone Can Whistle” from Anyone Can Whistle

9. “You Will Be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen

10. “Tomorrow” from Annie