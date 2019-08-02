Jedd Hughes Dreams of Home in Wistful New Song ‘Back to You’

Singer-songwriter-guitarist Jedd Hughes has released the new song “Back to You,” a wistful, acoustic guitar-driven number from his upcoming album West.

Built around Hughes’ intricate fingerstyle progression, “Back to You” aims for atmosphere with light percussion and subtle shades of electric guitar, keys, and strings that drift through the mix. Hughes describes a state of mind likely familiar to many touring musicians, when myriad sounds and sights can be alienating and there’s comfort found in dreaming about home. “When the stillness of the air is cut by the siren, I’m back to you,” he sings.

“‘Back to You’ was written while I was on the road in New England during a night off in a cheap hotel,” says Hughes. “I had received an old 12-string guitar as a gift and ‘Back to You’ was the first song inspired by that old guitar. I wrote this as a love letter home to my family.”

West, which includes the previously released “Animal Eyes,” will be released August 30th. Hughes is currently on tour with Vince Gill, both serving as a member of Gill’s band and opening the shows with a set of his own music. The tour visits Knoxville, Tennessee, on August 7th.