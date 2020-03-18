Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Reschedule March Tour Dates

Jason Isbell has announced that his four March tour dates, in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida, are officially being rescheduled for later in the year. “Tickets that have already been purchased will be valid for the new shows,” Isbell said in a tweet on Wednesday.
The singer-songwriter’s new album, Reunions, is still slated for release on May 15th. As of now, all of the remaining tour dates for Isbell’s spring tour are on the books, with the tour currently slated to resume in late May at the Boston Calling festival. That may change at any moment: Bonnaroo, which had previously been scheduled for mid-June, announced earlier that it would now be held September 24th through 27th. Isbell and the 400 Unit are on the bill.
Artists all over the country are still reeling with the aftermath of the suspension of all live touring due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Don’t get a refund,” Isbell’s manager Traci Thomas told Rolling Stone earlier this week, when asked for advice for how fans can support touring artists in the midst of widespread concert postponements. “Just reuse your ticket or give it to a friend.”
In his unexpected downtime, the Alabama singer-songwriter is bonding with his family, wife Amanda Shires and their daughter. On Monday, he tweeted a selfie in what looked like a child’s play tent with the caption, “Tentin’ Quarantino.”
Tentin’ Quarantino pic.twitter.com/fDgncHWV41
— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) March 17, 2020
Isbell’s rescheduled tour dates are below:
May 22 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
May 28 — Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
May 29 — Bethel, NY @ Mountain Jam
May 30 — Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts
June 3 — Philadelphia, PA @ Met Opera House
June 4 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
June 5 — New York, NY@ Rooftop at Pier 17
June 6 — New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17
June 8 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
June 9 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
June 11 — Atlanta, GA @ The Coca-Cola Roxy
June 12 — Atlanta, GA @ The Coca-Cola Roxy
June 18 — Milwaukee, WI @Riverside Theater
June 19 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
June 20 — East Moline, IL @ Rust Belt
June 21 — St. Louis, MO @ The Stifel Theatre
June 23 — Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
June 25 — Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
June 26 — Moon Township, PA @ UPMC Events Center
June 27 — Williamsburg, VA @ Williamsburg Live at DeWitt Museum Lawn
June 28 — Boone, NC @ Schafer Center for the Performing Arts
July 18-19 — Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival
July 20 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum
July 21 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
July 22 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
July 24 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre
July 25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre
July 26 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
July 28 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
July 29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
July 31 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
August 1 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
August 2 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks
August 4 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
August 5 — Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater
August 7 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
August 8 — Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
August 9 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
August 20— St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Ampitheatre
August 22-23 — Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival
August 27 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
August 28 — Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institution|
August 29 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
September 11— Savannah, GA @ Savannah Music Festival
September 11-13 — Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion
September 24-27 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
November 6 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
November 7 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Stockholm Waterfront
November 8 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
November 10 — Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
November 11 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
November 12 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
November 14 — Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma
November 15 — Cologne, Germany @ Gloria
November 17 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
November 18 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
November 19 — Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
December 3 — Montgomery, AL@ Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
December 4 — Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre