Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Reschedule March Tour Dates

Jason Isbell has announced that his four March tour dates, in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida, are officially being rescheduled for later in the year. “Tickets that have already been purchased will be valid for the new shows,” Isbell said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The singer-songwriter’s new album, Reunions, is still slated for release on May 15th. As of now, all of the remaining tour dates for Isbell’s spring tour are on the books, with the tour currently slated to resume in late May at the Boston Calling festival. That may change at any moment: Bonnaroo, which had previously been scheduled for mid-June, announced earlier that it would now be held September 24th through 27th. Isbell and the 400 Unit are on the bill.

Artists all over the country are still reeling with the aftermath of the suspension of all live touring due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Don’t get a refund,” Isbell’s manager Traci Thomas told Rolling Stone earlier this week, when asked for advice for how fans can support touring artists in the midst of widespread concert postponements. “Just reuse your ticket or give it to a friend.”

In his unexpected downtime, the Alabama singer-songwriter is bonding with his family, wife Amanda Shires and their daughter. On Monday, he tweeted a selfie in what looked like a child’s play tent with the caption, “Tentin’ Quarantino.”

Isbell’s rescheduled tour dates are below:

May 22 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

May 28 — Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

May 29 — Bethel, NY @ Mountain Jam

May 30 — Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts

June 3 — Philadelphia, PA @ Met Opera House

June 4 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

June 5 — New York, NY@ Rooftop at Pier 17

June 6 — New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17

June 8 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

June 9 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

June 11 — Atlanta, GA @ The Coca-Cola Roxy

June 12 — Atlanta, GA @ The Coca-Cola Roxy

June 18 — Milwaukee, WI @Riverside Theater

June 19 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

June 20 — East Moline, IL @ Rust Belt

June 21 — St. Louis, MO @ The Stifel Theatre

June 23 — Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall

June 25 — Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

June 26 — Moon Township, PA @ UPMC Events Center

June 27 — Williamsburg, VA @ Williamsburg Live at DeWitt Museum Lawn

June 28 — Boone, NC @ Schafer Center for the Performing Arts

July 18-19 — Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival

July 20 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

July 21 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

July 22 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

July 24 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

July 25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

July 26 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

July 28 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

July 29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

July 31 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

August 1 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

August 2 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

August 4 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

August 5 — Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater

August 7 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

August 8 — Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

August 9 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

August 20— St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Ampitheatre

August 22-23 — Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

August 27 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

August 28 — Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institution|

August 29 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

September 11— Savannah, GA @ Savannah Music Festival

September 11-13 — Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

September 24-27 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

November 6 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

November 7 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Stockholm Waterfront

November 8 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

November 10 — Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

November 11 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

November 12 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

November 14 — Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

November 15 — Cologne, Germany @ Gloria

November 17 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

November 18 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

November 19 — Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

December 3 — Montgomery, AL@ Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

December 4 — Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre