Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Announce October ‘Pod’ Shows

Last October, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit were gearing up to play a seven-show residency at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, an annual tradition that, for 2020, is on pause. But Isbell and his band will still be performing in front of fans in October: the singer-songwriter has just announced three concerts at the Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee, for October 9th through 11th.

Instead of playing in the venue’s natural, underground amphitheater, however, Isbell and the 400 Unit will set up outdoors for what’s being called “The Caverns Above Ground Concert Series.” Fans will watch the shows from a hillside in socially distanced pods arranged a minimum of six-feet apart. The pods can accommodate parties of two, four, or six and will require fans to bring their own chairs.

Other pandemic precautions include mandatory masks (except when in the pods), staggered arrival times for ticket-holders, temperature checks, and Covid-19 screening questions. Concessions and merchandise will be sold, with contact-free delivery, via an app.

“We’re grateful our above-ground land gives us the opportunity to be among the first venues in the country to bring people together in a responsible manner for socially-distanced concerts,” Todd Mayo, owner of the Caverns, said in a statement.

Tickets for Isbell’s concerts go on sale Friday, September 18th at 10 a.m. CT, at $125 per person. One dollar from all ticket sales will be donated to NIVA, the National Independent Venue Association, to benefit music venues currently closed because of the pandemic.

The Caverns appearances aren’t the only concerts for Isbell and the 400 Unit next month. They’re also performing a drive-in show October 16th in Alpharetta, Georgia, part of Live Nation’s latest Live From the Drive-In series.