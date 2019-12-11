Watch Jason Isbell Sing ‘Stockholm’ at Warren Haynes’ Christmas Jam

On December 13th, 2014, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit were one of several artists on the bill for Warren Haynes’ long-running Christmas Jam in Asheville, North Carolina, at which they performed Isbell’s song “Stockholm.” Now the group’s stately rendition of the track from Southeastern is available for viewing — it appears on the live album and concert film Warren Haynes Presents: The Benefit Concert Volume 16.

In addition to Isbell, the album and film feature performances from singer-guitarist Haynes, Gov’t Mule with Jackie Greene, Billy & the Kids, Hard Working Americans, Dave Schools and Duane Trucks of Widespread Panic, and the late Neal Casal. These jam-friendly musicians turn in originals as well as covers of beloved songs by the Grateful Dead, Neil Young, and the Band.

The Benefit Concert Volume 16 comes out Friday, December 13th, and proceeds from sales of the collection will be donated to Habitat for Humanity via Haynes’ W&S Charitable Foundation. Since establishing the Christmas Jam 31 years ago, Haynes has helped raise more than $2.7 million for the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity.

Haynes will take a year off from the Christmas Jam in 2019, but there will still be related events happening in Asheville. Drivin N Cryin singer Kevn Kinney will host a jam at Jack of the Wood on December 13th and 14th, while Asheville Music Hall and the One Stop will both host performances on December 14th.