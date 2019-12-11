 Jason Isbell Sings 'Stockholm' at Warren Haynes' Christmas Jam - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next Watch Jason Isbell Sing 'Stockholm' at Warren Haynes' Christmas Jam Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Watch Jason Isbell Sing ‘Stockholm’ at Warren Haynes’ Christmas Jam

2014 performance with 400 Unit appears on new ‘Benefit Concert Volume 16’ live album and film

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

On December 13th, 2014, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit were one of several artists on the bill for Warren Haynes’ long-running Christmas Jam in Asheville, North Carolina, at which they performed Isbell’s song “Stockholm.” Now the group’s stately rendition of the track from Southeastern is available for viewing — it appears on the live album and concert film Warren Haynes Presents: The Benefit Concert Volume 16.

In addition to Isbell, the album and film feature performances from singer-guitarist Haynes, Gov’t Mule with Jackie Greene, Billy & the Kids, Hard Working Americans, Dave Schools and Duane Trucks of Widespread Panic, and the late Neal Casal. These jam-friendly musicians turn in originals as well as covers of beloved songs by the Grateful Dead, Neil Young, and the Band.

The Benefit Concert Volume 16 comes out Friday, December 13th, and proceeds from sales of the collection will be donated to Habitat for Humanity via Haynes’ W&S Charitable Foundation. Since establishing the Christmas Jam 31 years ago, Haynes has helped raise more than $2.7 million for the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity.

Haynes will take a year off from the Christmas Jam in 2019, but there will still be related events happening in Asheville. Drivin N Cryin singer Kevn Kinney will host a jam at Jack of the Wood on December 13th and 14th, while Asheville Music Hall and the One Stop will both host performances on December 14th.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.